Sister Mary Margaret (Meg) Norris died May 30, 2023, at the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, Clarence, after several months of declining health. She was 88.

Born Jan. 2, 1935 in North Tonawanda to David and Nora (Cahill), she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph in September 1952, became known as Sister David Marie and pronounced her final vows in August 1960.

Sister Meg devoted her life to education. She earned a bachelor’s of science in education from Mount St. Joseph Teachers College (now Medalle University) in 1962. After teaching primary and middle grades in Buffalo, Falconer, Niagara Falls and Dunkirk for 21 years she served for 14 years at Mount St. Joseph Academy, elementary division, in multiple positions – resource teacher, assistant to the secretary, receptionist and office staff. She closed her career after 10 years as a resource teacher at Our Lady of Victory School, Lackawanna.

Sister Ellen O’Keefe, then principal, remembers Sister as an especially patient and understanding woman with the young children.

Retiring to the Sisters’ Residence in 2008, Sister Meg served as a receptionist and sacristan.

An ardent “arm-chair coach” of the Buffalo Bills players and coaches, she cheered loudest when the team faced Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

A funeral Mass was offered June 2 at the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence.