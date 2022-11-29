’Tis the season of giving and the Ladies of Charity elves at Catholic Charities Santa’s Workshop are seeking donations, recipients and volunteers to help brighten the holidays for children in need throughout Western New York.

Once again part of the WNY Holiday Partnership, Catholic Charities’ Christmas program will serve infants to teenagers. Each year, Catholic Charities provides a Christmas gift, books and stocking stuffers to hundreds of local families through the partnership.

“With family budgets being stretched, our Christmas program provides holiday hope by helping to ease the burden for those struggling to make ends meet and ensuring that all children have something special to unwrap on Christmas morning,” said Carolyn Stewart, supervisor of food pantries and thrift stores, Catholic Charities. “This year, we anticipate an increased demand in referrals, especially for older children and teenagers.”

Donations of toys, books and stocking stuffers, especially items for ages 10 and older are now being collected at Catholic Charities’ Ladies of Charity at 1122 Broadway, Buffalo, Mondays through Fridays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Ladies of Charity are also looking for interested volunteers to help organize and pack the gifts.

For more information or to volunteer, please call 716-895-4001.

Santa’s Workshop referrals are first come, first serve, and must go through a Catholic Charities caseworker. Please call Catholic Charities’ Central Intake at 716-856-4494, or outside of Erie County, call a local Catholic Charities office and tell them you or someone you know needs assistance this holiday season.

Additional information about all Catholic Charities’ services, which include basic emergency assistance, in-school social work, and individual, children and family counseling services, and education and workforce training can be found at ccwny.org/services.