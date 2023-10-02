LOADING

Type to search

Catholic Life Features

Thomas Christy has been named director of Catholic Cemeteries

wnycatholic October 2, 2023
Share

Thomas Christy has been named the new executive director of Catholic Cemeteries. Christy brings a wealth of experience in marketing, communications and finance to the organization.

“With his impressive background and dedication to his work, we are confident that he will be a great addition to the team and operations,” said Ellen Musialowski, chief financial officer for the Diocese of Buffalo.

As director, Christy is responsible for overall management of the Catholic Cemeteries of the Diocese of Buffalo. This position works in conjunction with the board of directors in setting the strategic direction of the organization. He provides day-to-day direction to staff, maintains proper fiscal management, regulatory compliance and efficiency in all areas of operations while ensuring the fulfillment of the mission to provide a sacred religious interment for the deceased and comfort and support for their loved ones. Guidance and support are also provided to the administration of parish cemeteries.

Christy is the founder of The Civics Project, an ongoing research project with a specific civics-in-action focus. He has previously worked as controller of the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center and adjunct faculty member of Bryant & Stratton College’s Business Department, and director of budget and planning for D’Youville College.

Christy will transition into his new role with the help of Jim Beardi, who served as the interim executive director of Catholic Cemeteries this past year and as the previous Cemetery Corp board chair. 

“We thank Jim for his leadership and dedication throughout this past year,” said Musialowski. “Jim’s commitment to the mission and tireless efforts have ensured the stability of Catholic Cemeteries during this transitional period. We are grateful for his contributions and support.”  Christy holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Buffalo State College, a master’s degree in International Business from D’Youville College, and an MBA from University at Buffalo School of Management. 

He will be based out of the offices at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Tonawanda.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Lando named vice president of Hilbert College Global
wnycatholic April 11, 2022
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Lando named vice president of Hilbert College Global
@Western New York Catholic 2020