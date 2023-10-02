Thomas Christy has been named the new executive director of Catholic Cemeteries. Christy brings a wealth of experience in marketing, communications and finance to the organization.

“With his impressive background and dedication to his work, we are confident that he will be a great addition to the team and operations,” said Ellen Musialowski, chief financial officer for the Diocese of Buffalo.

As director, Christy is responsible for overall management of the Catholic Cemeteries of the Diocese of Buffalo. This position works in conjunction with the board of directors in setting the strategic direction of the organization. He provides day-to-day direction to staff, maintains proper fiscal management, regulatory compliance and efficiency in all areas of operations while ensuring the fulfillment of the mission to provide a sacred religious interment for the deceased and comfort and support for their loved ones. Guidance and support are also provided to the administration of parish cemeteries.

Christy is the founder of The Civics Project, an ongoing research project with a specific civics-in-action focus. He has previously worked as controller of the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center and adjunct faculty member of Bryant & Stratton College’s Business Department, and director of budget and planning for D’Youville College.

Christy will transition into his new role with the help of Jim Beardi, who served as the interim executive director of Catholic Cemeteries this past year and as the previous Cemetery Corp board chair.

“We thank Jim for his leadership and dedication throughout this past year,” said Musialowski. “Jim’s commitment to the mission and tireless efforts have ensured the stability of Catholic Cemeteries during this transitional period. We are grateful for his contributions and support.” Christy holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Buffalo State College, a master’s degree in International Business from D’Youville College, and an MBA from University at Buffalo School of Management.

He will be based out of the offices at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Tonawanda.