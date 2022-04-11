Donald Lando

HAMBURG — Donald Lando has been named Hilbert College’s inaugural vice president of Hilbert College Global, the school’s online division, President Michael S. Brophy, Ph.D., announced. Lando will lead the enrollment, marketing and partnership efforts for Hilbert College Global, which includes all existing graduate and online programs, the growing dual enrollment program, and new educational collaborations with Say Yes Buffalo and Best Self. Lando’s appointment is effective April 19.

“I am confident that Don has the experience and leadership skills to work collaboratively with our academic affairs and enrollment management divisions,” Brophy said. “His leadership of HCG will make a difference as we work to grow enrollment, reach new markets, identify future partners, and build our lifelong learning capacities. I am thrilled to have a leader with Don’s knowledge and experience in this crucial role.”

Lando comes to Hilbert with nearly two decades of experience in the online and adult learning fields, including the last three years as assistant vice president for Enrollment Management and Marketing at Medaille College. At Medaille, Lando provided leadership in the development and implementation of a comprehensive enrollment management plan and oversaw the admissions and retention departments of the school’s three campuses. He also managed all graduate, adult, and certificate programs and oversaw the college’s marketing budget.

Prior to Medaille, Lando served in leadership roles at Bryant and Stratton College for 16 years. Most recently, he served as the director of Online Enrollment Services. He was responsible for the oversight of the business and operational functions of online admissions. Lando managed all external vendors and all online student service offices. During his tenure at Bryant and Stratton, he also served as associate dean of Student Services and associate director of Admissions.

Lando has a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University at Buffalo. He received his MBA from the University of Phoenix.