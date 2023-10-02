LOADING

Type to search

Bishop Fisher Education Features

Bishop releases pastoral letter on education and discipleship

wnycatholic October 2, 2023
Share

This past weekend, Bishop Michael W. Fisher released a pastoral letter titled, “Fulfilling our Discipleship Through a Renewed Commitment to Catholic Education,” in which he examines the mutually supporting relationship between Catholic education and discipleship.

Timothy Uhl, Ph.D., secretary of education for the Diocese of Buffalo, has offered his reflection on the letter.

“It is significant that Bishop Fisher has penned a pastoral letter – only his second since becoming the bishop of Buffalo – on Catholic education. As he points out, many of our current schools are enduring through challenging times, but he aptly points out that Catholic schools have a “special importance” among our ministries, and we all share a responsibility to see them succeed. The mission of Catholic schools (to provide Christian disciples) is especially important now.

“Bishop Fisher rightfully calls us all to a “sense of communal obligation and the shared commitment to invigorate the learning process with faith that we must somehow revive and reclaim.” He calls for a “collective determination” among us all to revive and preserve our rich history of Catholic schools. It is, after all, up to us all to support this special ministry. I echo Bishop Fisher by saying that we owe it to our children.”

The full letter can be seen here.

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

A Light unto my Path Action Plan enshrines work of the Road to Renewal
Joe Martone June 10, 2023
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

A Light unto my Path Action Plan enshrines work of the Road to Renewal
@Western New York Catholic 2020