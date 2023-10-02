This past weekend, Bishop Michael W. Fisher released a pastoral letter titled, “Fulfilling our Discipleship Through a Renewed Commitment to Catholic Education,” in which he examines the mutually supporting relationship between Catholic education and discipleship.

Timothy Uhl, Ph.D., secretary of education for the Diocese of Buffalo, has offered his reflection on the letter.

“It is significant that Bishop Fisher has penned a pastoral letter – only his second since becoming the bishop of Buffalo – on Catholic education. As he points out, many of our current schools are enduring through challenging times, but he aptly points out that Catholic schools have a “special importance” among our ministries, and we all share a responsibility to see them succeed. The mission of Catholic schools (to provide Christian disciples) is especially important now.

“Bishop Fisher rightfully calls us all to a “sense of communal obligation and the shared commitment to invigorate the learning process with faith that we must somehow revive and reclaim.” He calls for a “collective determination” among us all to revive and preserve our rich history of Catholic schools. It is, after all, up to us all to support this special ministry. I echo Bishop Fisher by saying that we owe it to our children.”

