October marks a month Catholics ponder and express the respect for human life and dignity as part of Respect Life Month. It also brings a full schedule of events celebrating cultural diversity within the Diocese of Buffalo as it continues Hispanic Heritage Month. Later this month, local Catholics will be among many statewide traveling to the New York State Eucharistic Congress in Auriesville.

These are just some of the events spotlighted in Western New York Catholic Audio’s preview of October events. Click on the link to listen to the story.