LOADING

Type to search

Audio Features

LISTEN: A busy October is ahead within the Diocese of Buffalo

Michael Mroziak September 30, 2023
Share

October marks a month Catholics ponder and express the respect for human life and dignity as part of Respect Life Month. It also brings a full schedule of events celebrating cultural diversity within the Diocese of Buffalo as it continues Hispanic Heritage Month. Later this month, local Catholics will be among many statewide traveling to the New York State Eucharistic Congress in Auriesville.

These are just some of the events spotlighted in Western New York Catholic Audio’s preview of October events. Click on the link to listen to the story.

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Local Eucharistic Congress taking place this October
wnycatholic September 27, 2023
Prof. Lisa Lickona to speak at the NYS Eucharistic Congress
Armando Machado/The Good Newsroom May 26, 2023
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Local Eucharistic Congress taking place this October
Prof. Lisa Lickona to speak at the NYS Eucharistic Congress
@Western New York Catholic 2020