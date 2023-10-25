(Part three of a five part series on the New York State Eucharistic Congress)

Peter Kreeft, professor of philosophy at Boston College and the King’s College in New York City, delivered a deeply thoughtful view on the Eucharist at the New York State Eucharistic Congress held Oct. 20-22, at the Our Lady of Martyrs Shrine in Auriesville.

A monstrance is carried out to a statue of Our Lady of Fatima at Our Lady of Martyrs Shrine. (Photo by Patrick J. Buechi)

In his early morning talk, “The Eucharist as the Remedy and Response to Secularism,” Kreeft examined the Eucharist as a reporter would, checking off the who, what, why, when and where of the true presence of Jesus Christ.

“Who? The answer is easy. It’s Christ,” he said. “If Jesus Christ were to appear to you in person, in your house, right in front of you, and smile at you, and call you His beloved child, how would you react? Well, that would be the reaction to the Eucharist. That’s it. The Eucharist is as close as we can have Him coming to this world. It is our Lord’s real presence, total, non-complete, perfect. Not a symbol, not an image, not a thought, not a feeling. A real person, only divine, I agree.”

Using his philosopher’s skills, Kreeft tried to explain the paradoxes of the Eucharist.

One paradox lies in the heart of Catholics who believe in the Eucharist. By eating the flesh and drinking the blood of Christ, pagans accused Catholics of cannibalism.

“In one way, the charge was false, but then another way, it was true,” said Kreeft. “The Catholic claim about the Eucharist is truly believable, incredibly incredible, totally stunning, astonishing. Almighty God assumes human flesh and lets us eat his body and drink his blood. This is so shocking that when Jesus first preached in John 6, most of his disciples, who at that point had left everything to follow him, stopped following him and started leaving. And you have to sympathize with these early protestors, these early protestants.”

However, if the Eucharist does not exist itself, but is only a symbol, then Catholics are the most shamefully sacrilegious and pedantic idolaters in all of human history, because they’re bowing down to bread and worshipping wine.

Kreeft moved on to the other questions.

What is the Eucharist?

An estimated 8,000 people attended the New York State Eucharistic Conference in Auriesville. The crowd gathered outside the coliseum to witness the Eucharistic procession on Oct. 21. (Photo by Patrick J. Buechi)

“The Eucharist is the culmination of the Gospel, which according to the last book of the Bible is a love story,” he said. “Only the marriage between the Messiah’s bride, His Church, His people – us, only the union is the complete confirmation of that marriage in His life, and our foretaste of the next. That image of a marriage is not a saintly abstract metaphor, it’s a strictly concrete and literal reality.”

The answer to “Why” is faith.

“Faith is essentially a seeing. A knowing. A self-knowing feeling. … We know the truth by faith as well as by reason, and not only in religion. Most of what we know about this world is known as the backstage of our faith. I’ve never been to Africa, but I know Africa exists. I’m not a mathematician, but I know E does equal MC squared. I wasn’t alive to see George Washington. He was our first president. But by faith, he knew the thought of reason, the purpose of his days. And he did the science to advance our ministry. He made the maps. He wrote the books. And it is very reasonable for us to put our faith in these thousands of human authorities. So how much more reasonable is it for us to put our faith in one and only divine authority?”

The last to be addressed were when and where.

