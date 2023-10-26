LOADING

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish & Shrine to host fun family night out

wnycatholic October 26, 2023
BOWMANSVILLE — All are invited to a fun family night out at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish & Diocesan Shrine on Wednesday, Dec. 13 starting at 4:30 until 9 p.m. Come enjoy the fun of a free Christmas Concert featuring the award-winning Buffalo Gateway Chorus, a Christmas

Basket Raffle, food trucks, an outdoor magical lighting of the shrine and Christmas trees. St. Nicholas will be there with hot cocoa and cookies.

This event will take place rain or shine or even snow.

Evening Schedule is:

4:30 p.m. Christmas basket raffle and food trucks open

6 p.m.  Shrine & tree lighting with St. Nick

7 p.m. Christmas concert

9 p.m.  Basket raffles close

