To celebrate the success that has defined Catholic Charities of Buffalo for the past 100 years and to toast its promising future, the agency announced details for its signature anniversary event, a Centennial Mass and Celebration on Sunday, Oct. 29.

Kerry Alys Robinson

Guests are invited to begin the day at the historic St. Joseph Cathedral, where Bishop Michael W. Fisher will preside over a special 100th anniversary Mass at 10:30 a.m. Following Mass, guests who have purchased tickets can enjoy a cocktail reception and catered lunch at Seneca One Tower beginning at 12 noon, as well as view an abbreviated screening of the Catholic Charities documentary, “A Century of HOPE.” The event also includes Kerry Alys Robinson, president of Catholic Charities USA, as the keynote speaker, and presentation of three awards to a deserving Catholic Charities employee and volunteer, and a community partner.

“Catholic Charities has a century-long legacy of being a beacon of hope for the most vulnerable in our community,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO, Catholic Charities. “As we close on our centennial year, thank you to our donors, volunteers, partners and employees. Your support and efforts are instrumental to fulfilling our mission. Stepping into the next 100 years, relationships in the community will continue to be built, and hope will continue to be extended to those in need.”

Thank you to our event sponsors, including Venerable Nelson Baker sponsor: Lumsden McCormick, and our Bishop Turner sponsors: OLV Human Services and Uniland Development Company.

The 100th anniversary Mass is open to all. Tickets for the Centennial Celebration may be purchased here. Deadline to RSVP is Oct. 6.