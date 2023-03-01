To mark 100 years of providing hope to the most vulnerable in Western New York, Catholic Charities of Buffalo is launching HOPE for the 100th, a personal care item drive to bring the community together to help neighbors in need. Beginning today and running through March 24, Catholic Charities is welcoming the community to collect and donate new and unopened personal care products such as deodorant, shampoo, soap, toothpaste, lotion, etc. which are not covered by EBT.

“These basic needs are vital and costly, and many Western New Yorkers in need too often must choose between food and personal care items,” said Clara Moran, chief development officer, Catholic Charities. “HOPE for the 100th celebrates Catholic Charities’ century-long legacy of being a beacon of HOPE for our neighbors in need and we’re inviting parishes, schools, businesses and the community to join with us to collect 100,000 personal care items. Collected items will be distributed to our clients across all eight counties of Western New York over the next several months.”

HOPE for the 100th items can be dropped off March 27-31 at several area Catholic Charities locations, which can be found at ccwny.org/hopefor100th.

Businesses and organizations interested in participating with a collection drive can email jewell.eason@ccwny.org.

Born out of the Diocese of Buffalo from a collection of institutions serving the very young to the elderly, Catholic Charities of Buffalo was incorporated on Oct. 30, 1923. During its first year, Catholic Charities served about 12,500 people. Last year, Catholic Charities provided help and hope to more than 134,000 individuals, families and children of all faiths. Keep up to date with Catholic Charities 100th anniversary year activities now through October 2023 at ccwny.org/centennial.

As the most comprehensive human services provider serving people of all faiths across all eight counties of Western New York, Catholic Charities’ programs and services include basic emergency assistance such as food pantries, educational and vocational advancement services, family safety and stabilization services, immigration and refugee assistance, behavioral health and substance use treatment, and youth and family support services. If you or someone you know needs assistance, visit ccwny.org or call 716-218-1400 to find help through Catholic Charities.