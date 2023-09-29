LOADING

Investigation by diocesan Internal Audit Department reveals alleged financial impropriety at parish

wnycatholic September 29, 2023
As a result of a review by church and diocesan officials, an employee of St. Amelia Parish in the Town of Tonawanda was placed on administrative leave from the parish on Friday, Sept. 15.

Following further review from the Internal Audit Department of the diocese, the employee was relieved of her duties on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Parish and diocesan officials have turned over evidence to the Erie County District Attorney’s office for investigation of potential financial improprieties.

