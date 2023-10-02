People by the dozens lined up along Niagara Falls Boulevard and other well-traveled roads with signs begging others to “Choose Life” and asking to “Pray to end abortion.”

St. Christopher Parish in Tonawanda proudly announces National Life Chain. (Photo by Patrick J. Buechi)

The National Life Chain saw thousands of pro-lifers throughout the country stand in silent prayer as a public witness to life. Since 1987, those who support life have gathered nationwide on the first Sunday of every October to prayerfully show their support for all life from conception to natural death by standing on streets, holding signs, and praying.

Locally, the Life Chain stretched 17 miles along Niagara Falls Boulevard from Main Street in Buffalo to Niagara Falls on Respect Life Sunday, Oct. 1. Supporters had a warm, sunny day and a fair amount of traffic despite the chain taking place during a Bills v. Dolphins game.

“Things are going good. A lot of horns beeping for us,” said Mark Bitner from St. Gabriel Parish in Elma.

He participated for the simple reason that he respects life from the moment of conception to the moment of its natural death.

“We just want to express that view and help other people so that they can come to the knowledge and love of God who loves them infinitely,” he said.

Down the road a ways a crew from St. Christopher’s stood in front of their church to protest silently but prayerfully for the unborn. The Sullivan family consisted of a husband, wife and five kids.

“We want to make sure that people understand that life is precious and they have options,” said Greg Sullivan, who brought his kids to show that all people at all ages can help the pro-life cause.

“I think it’s important for people to realize that it’s not a specific section of Catholics that do this; that it’s all ages. They get to see little kids out here that have been brought into the world and are getting raised properly. At least we think so,” he said.

For the most part, they received a positive response from the passing motorists.

“A few people were very angry and almost got in car accidents,” said Victoria Sullivan. “But a lot of people are very positive. So, I think people were happy. It was very positive.”

Over 25 parishes in the Diocese of Buffalo took part with chains taking place in Clarence, Cheektowaga, Dunkirk, Harris Hill, Holley, Lackawanna, Olean, Williamsville