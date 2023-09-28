Since 1987, those who support life have gathered nationwide on the first Sunday of every October to prayerfully show their support for all life from conception to natural death by standing on streets, holding signs, and praying.

This year’s National Life Chain will take place Sunday, Oct. 1 from 2-3 p.m.

Several parishes will participate this year. To join contact one of the following parishes.

1. Our Lady of Pompeii will be standing on both sides of Niagara Falls Boulevard (North of 290 – across from Northtown Honda Dealer). They will also have a Holy Hour from 2-3 p.m. with pro-life rosary and prayers as an indoor option for those who cannot stand outdoors. It will be the church at 129 Laverack Ave., Lancaster. All are welcome.

2. Southern Erie – OLV National Shrine & Basilica will stand from 2-3 p.m. in front of OLV (767 Ridge Road, Lackawanna). For those unable to stand, you are invited to pray in the basilica before the Blessed Sacrament.

3. St. Paul II, Lake View and St. Bernadette, Orchard Park, will join the Southern Erie crew at OLV Basilica.

4. Blessed Sacrament, Tonawanda, will stand on Niagara Falls Boulevard and Longmeadow. Parking on side street (Lincoln Park Avenue). Approved signs will be available on sight or can be picked up at Father Cotter Hall before the start of the chain.

5. Sacred Heart of Jesus, Bowmansville, will stand from 2-3 p.m. on Niagara Falls Boulevard between Drayden Lane and Edward White.

6. Father Justin Knights of Columbus and St. Philip the Apostle, Cheektowaga, will stand in front of the council at 2735 Union Road, Cheektowaga.

7. St. Vincent de Paul, Niagara Falls, will stand on the corner of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Military Road in front of Popeyes.

8. St. John the Baptist, Kenmore, will stand on Braxmar Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard.

9. St. Amelia, Tonawanda, will stand at Niagara Falls Boulevard and Glenalby Road.

10. Family #16 (SS. Peter & Paul, Christ the King, St Aloysius Gonzaga, St. Benedict, Infant of Prague, St. Leo from the Amherst/Cheektowaga area) will be stand on Main Street between Christ the King, Snyder and SS. Peter & Paul, Williamsville.

11. Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, Olean, will stand from 1-2 p.m. at Lincoln Park, Olean. Gathering for signs will be at 12:45 p.m. Any questions email olean.prolife@outlook.com.

12. Family #15 (St. Mary, Swormville, St. Theresa, Akron, and Our Lady of Peace, Clarence) will recite the rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet after the 10 a.m. Mass, then stand from 11 a.m. to noon in front of Our Lady of Peace on 10950 Main St., Clarence.

13. St. Christopher, Tonawanda, will gather at 1:45 p.m. in the Church parking lot to distribute pro-life signs and to pray, then will stand from 2-3 p.m. at Ellicott Creek Park and go north to Irvington place just north of St. Christopher School.

14. Church of Annunciation, Elma, will stand peacefully in prayer on the church property on 7580 Clinton St. and Schwartz and Girdle Roads.

15. St. Paul’s, Kenmore, will stand on Niagara Fall Boulevard in front of Burlington Plaza and across from Bert’s Bikes & Fitness.

16. St. Mary, Holley, and St. Mark, Kendall, will stand on the corner of South Main Street in Holley and Route 31.

17. St. Gregory the Great, Williamsville, will stand along Maple Road from 2-3 p.m., starting in front of the ministry center heading towards Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. They will also have Eucharistic Adoration from 2-3 p.m. in the Church for those who would prefer to be indoors.

18. St. John the Baptist, Alden, will stand on Broadway and Sandridge in Alden (noon-1 p.m., right after the 11 a.m. Mass).

19. Divine Mercy, Niagara Falls, will stand on Niagara Falls Boulevard and Military Road (in front of Ollie’s Plaza). Bring your rosaries.

20. Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Harris Hill, will stand on Main Street and Harris Hill Road, Clarence. For signs or more information contact Gene at 716-634-8997.

21. St. Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrow, Elma, will stand on Niagara Falls Boulevard between Edward White Drive and Roger Chaffe Drive.

22. St. Pius X, Getzville, will be standing on Niagara Falls Boulevard at Creekside Road led by the Knights of Columbus, 2-3 p.m.

23. Family #3 (St. Anthony, Fredonia; St. Joseph, Fredonia; Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Silver Creek; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Dunkirk; Holy Trinity, Dunkirk; Blessed Mary Angela, Dunkirk) from 2-3 p.m. stand in front of your church or stand together at Blessed Mary Angela Parish, 275 Lakeshore Drive, Dunkirk. Following the Life Chain there will be a tailgate reception at Blessed Mary Angela. A chain is only as strong as its links! Be a link! Represent your church! Call for signs, Pat 716-207-6509. All are welcome to come and pray for the unborn.

24. St. Jude the Apostle, Niagara Falls, will stand from 2-3 p.m. in front of the church, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, near the Wurlitzer building. For more information call the parish at 716-694-0477.

25. Our Lady of Czestochowa, North Tonawanda, will join St. Jude the Apostle, North Tonawanda.