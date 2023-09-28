Bishop Michael W. Fisher has made the following appointments.

Father Patryk Sobczyk has been appointed parochial vicar of Family #28: St. John the Baptist Parish, Boston; Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Orchard Park; SS. Peter and Paul Parish, Hamburg; and St. Bernadette Parish, Orchard Park effective Sept. 1.

Father George Devanapalle has been appointed parochial vicar of Family #13: St. John the Baptist Parish, Alden; St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Corfu/East Pembroke; SS. Joachim & Anne Parish, Attica/Varysburg; St. John Neumann Parish, Strykersville/Sheldon; and Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Darien Center/Bennington Center effective Sept. 1. He had been serving as administrator and pastor of SS. Joachim & Anne Parish since 2014.

Deacon Michael Quinn has been appointed as temporary administrator of St. Anthony Parish, Lackawanna; Queen of Angels Parish, Lackawanna; and Our Mother of Good Counsel, Blasdell effective Aug. 28.

Father Robert Gebhard has been appointed temporary administrator of Family #21: St. Lawrence Parish, Buffalo; Blessed Trinity Parish, Buffalo; St. Martin de Porres Parish, Buffalo; and SS. Columba Brigid Parish, Buffalo.

Father John J. Arogyasami was incardinated as a priest of the Diocese of Buffalo effective Aug. 24. Father Arogyasami is from Nadu, India. Ordained in 1989, he came to the U.S. in 2003 and served in Louisiana before coming to Buffalo. He is currently serving as senior parochial vicar of Family #13.