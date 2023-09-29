The Foundation of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo will host the annual Curé of Ars Thursday, Oct. 5. The awards dinner supports formation of local seminarians, deacons and lay ecclesial ministers.

Father James Croglio

Father James Croglio and Sister Patricia Burkard, OSF, will be honored for their Christian dedication and service that marked the life of St. John Vianney.

Held at Salvatore’s in Depew, a live auction will take place featuring a Buffalo Bills tailgate package including six tickets to the final game of the season against the New England Patriots on New Year’s Eve. Coupled with this is a Weber grill, a Wardynski’s meat package, Bills gear, and cooler stocked with beverages. A framed and hand-signed Josh Allen jersey with papers of authenticity is also available.

Sister Patricia Burkard, OSF

The Curé of Ars Award is presented annually to individuals and organizations who are committed to healing those in need of God’s reconciling love, a willingness to contribute their gifts towards pastoral care – especially for the needy and poor – and a commitment to our Church as a primary instrument for the divine-human encounter.

Men and women continue to courageously answer “yes” to God’s call. These individuals in discernment are committed to delivering the Word of God and to be Christ’s presence in our parishes, ministries and faith communities. Your support will help those studying for the priesthood, permanent diaconate and lay ecclesial ministries.

For more information about this event or if you are interested in sponsorship and tickets, please visit the website at www.frcdb.org and select Curé of Ars Dinner. You can also call Special Events Coordinator, Laura DeMizio at 716-847-8373 or email ldemizio@buffalodiocese.org.