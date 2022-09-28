October is Respect life Month.

Come celebrate the gift of life with Bishop Michael W. Fisher on Respect Life Sunday, Oct. 2.

Mass begins at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Cathedral, 50 Franklin Street, Buffalo.

A blessing of families, babies and expectant mothers will take place after Mass.

Clergy wishing to concelebrate are most welcome. This event is sponsored by the diocesan Office of Pastoral Ministries.

The National Life Chain will take place on later that day from 2-3 p.m., rain or shine. The Life Chain is expected to stretch 17 miles along Niagara Falls Boulevard from Main Street to Niagara Falls.

For more information contact the Diocesan Office of Pastoral Ministries at 716-847-2205.