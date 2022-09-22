Everyone is being called to be a public witness to life in the silent prayerful Life Chain. Stand with thousands of pro-lifers throughout the country as a reminder of the sanctity of all life.

The National Life Chain will take place on Respect Life Sunday, Oct. 2, from 2-3 p.m., rain or shine. Bring your whole family. Water, lawn chairs, umbrellas and strollers are welcome. The Life Chain is expected to stretch 17 miles along Niagara Falls Boulevard from Main Street to Niagara Falls.

Many gather in prayerful protest of abortion in thew annual Life Chain.

For more information contact the Office of Pastoral Ministries at 716-847-2205.

Parishes participating on Life Chain 2022

St. Amelia, Tonawanda, will stand at Niagara Falls Boulevard and Glenalby Road.

Annunciation, Elma, will stand peacefully in prayer on the church property on Clinton Street and Schwartz and Girdle Roads.

Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, Olean, will stand from 1-2 p.m. at Lincoln Park, Olean, will be gathering at 12:45 p.m. for signs, any questions email olean.prolife@outlook.com.

Blessed Mary Angela, Dunkirk – from 2-3 p.m. All are welcome to pray for the Unborn at 275 Lakeshore Drive. Following the Life Chain, we will have a tailgate reception at Blessed Mary Angela Parish. Ask your friends to join you. For signs call Pat 716-207-6509.

Blessed Sacrament, Tonawanda, will stand on Niagara Falls Boulevard and Longmeadow.

St. Christopher, Tonawanda, will gather at 1:45 p.m. in the church parking lot to distribute pro-life signs and to pray then will stand from 2-3 p.m. at Ellicott Creek Park and go north to Irvington place just north of the St. Christopher Grade school.

Divine Mercy and St. Mary Parishes, Niagara Falls, will stand at Niagara Falls Boulevard and Military Road In front of Super Market Liquors.

St. Gabriel, Elma, will stand on Glenalby Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard in front of the First Trinity Lutheran Church.

St. Gregory the Great, Williamsville, will stand in front of the Ministry Center, along Maple Road and St. Gregory Court. If you would like to participate and are unable or prefer not to stand along the roadside, there will be Eucharistic Adoration in the church from 2:15 p.m. until 3 p.m. We invite you to pray before the Blessed Sacrament for an end to abortion, for the conversion of hearts, and for healing.

Immaculate Conception, East Aurora, Respect Life Committee & Holy Name Society will stand down Niagara Falls Boulevard.

SS. Joachim & Anne, Attica – will stand at Main & Market Streets. For further information contact the parish at 585-591-1228.

St. John the Baptist, Kenmore, will be standing on Braxmar & Niagara Falls Boulevard (one block north of Brighton) from 2 to 3 p.m. Signs given out at the site.

St. Jude the Apostle, North Tonawanda, will stand in front of the church, 800 Niagara Falls Boulevard, near Erie Avenue to the Wurlitzer building. For more information call the parish at 716-694-0477.

St. Mary, Canaseraga, will meet in the Tri-County Family Medicine parking lot at 1:45 p.m. for more information call the parish at 607-545-8601.

St. Mary, Swormville, will stand on Niagara Falls Boulevard just north of North French on the east side of the road in front of the Wegmans Plaza.

Mary Immaculate, Pavilion / St. Isidore, Perry & St. Michael, Warsaw, will gather from 1:45-3 p.m. in front of the Baptist church of Perry (77 N. Main St.). All ages encouraged to attend.

Nativity of Our Lord, Orchard Park, will stand from 2:30-3:30 p.m. in front of the church at 26 Thorn Ave. For those unable to stand, you are invited to pray for LIFE in the main church (handicap accessible) before the Blessed Sacrament.

Our Lady of Peace, Clarence, will stand in front of the church on Main Street in Clarence, reciting the rosary.

Our Lady of Pompeii, Lancaster, will be standing on both sides of Niagara Falls Boulevard (North of 290 – across from Northtown Honda Dealer).

SS. Peter & Paul, Williamsville, will stand in front of the church on Main Street in Williamsville.

St. Stephen, Grand Island, will gather at 1:45 p.m.

Father Justin Knights of Columbus, will stand in front of the council at 2735 Union Road, Cheektowaga.