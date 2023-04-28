On May 1 & 2, local Regal Cinemas will run a new double-feature about St. Joseph featuring “Our Liberator: St. Joseph and the Priests of Dachau” and “A Father’s Heart: The Miracles of St. Joseph Today.”

“Our Liberator,” produced by the Knights of Columbus, is a short documentary about a miracle St. Joseph did for prisoners in the Nazi concentration camps. “A Father’s Heart” is a full-length feature documentary following the people who’ve had their lives changed by answered prayer by St. Joseph, either as individuals, or connected to one of the relatively recent St. Joseph shrines.

Tickets are available at ​​Regal Elmwood Regal Center 16, 2001 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo; Regal Walden Galleria 16, One Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga; Regal Quaker Crossing 18, 3450 Amelia Drive, Orchard Park.

English versions of the films will play nationwide May 1. On May 2, the films will play in Spanish at the same theaters, all showings are at 7 p.m.

View the trailers for “Our Liberator” and “A Father’s Heart.”