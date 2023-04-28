LOADING

Type to search

Catholic Life Features

St. Joseph double feature playing at Regal Cinemas May 1 & 2

wnycatholic April 28, 2023
Share

On May 1 & 2, local Regal Cinemas will run a new double-feature about St. Joseph featuring “Our Liberator: St. Joseph and the Priests of Dachau” and “A Father’s Heart: The Miracles of St. Joseph Today.”

“Our Liberator,” produced by the Knights of Columbus, is a short documentary about a miracle St. Joseph did for prisoners in the Nazi concentration camps. “A Father’s Heart” is a full-length feature documentary following the people who’ve had their lives changed by answered prayer by St. Joseph, either as individuals, or connected to one of the relatively recent St. Joseph shrines. 

Tickets are available at ​​Regal Elmwood Regal Center 16, 2001 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo; Regal Walden Galleria 16, One Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga; Regal Quaker Crossing 18, 3450 Amelia Drive, Orchard Park.

English versions of the films will play nationwide May 1. On May 2, the films will play in Spanish at the same theaters, all showings are at 7 p.m.

View the trailers for “Our Liberator” and “A Father’s Heart.”

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

A new documentary from the Knights of Columbus looks at lives of Indigenous Peoples
wnycatholic September 24, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: WNYCatholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

A new documentary from the Knights of Columbus looks at lives of Indigenous Peoples
@Western New York Catholic 2020