NIAGARA UNIVERSITY – Dr. Youngsoo Choi, associate professor and program coordinator for Niagara University’s College of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management, has been invited by Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) to attend a joint meeting of Congress on April 27, featuring an address by Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Dr. Youngsoo Choi

Choi earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in international economics from Seoul National University in South Korea before earning his Ph.D. in the United States and beginning his career at Niagara University in 2013. At Niagara, Choi has helped to lead international collaborations including relationships between Niagara University and several universities in South Korea.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Choi to the Capitol for this historic binational event,” said Congressman Higgins. “We applaud his efforts and that of Niagara University to recognize the importance of relationship building in communities and across nations, and we commend their work supporting the next generation of leaders in industries critical to the Western New York economy.”

Choi’s work has contributed to a better understanding of opportunities to expand tourism and grow the economy locally and internationally. His vast portfolio of research and projects includes several with the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area.

“At Niagara University we are continuing to cultivate a diverse and international environment to better prepare our students to meet the demands of an ever-changing global economy,” said Choi. “I am honored to be able to attend the bi-national event at the joint session of Congress, and I am extremely grateful to Congressman Brian Higgins for inviting me to attend this historic event.”

Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol is visiting the United States with his wife, First Lady Kim Keon Hee, at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden from April 25 through April 27. The visit includes bilateral meetings and celebrates the 70th anniversary of the U.S. – ROK alliance.