Join your female friends in faith for an evening of peace, wellness and fellowship to celebrate the month of Mary at Kin Loch Farmstead on Thursday, May 18 from 7-8:45 p.m.

Activities include movement and praying the Rosary by SoulCore, tea tasting, and making your own lavender sachet. A $30 donation will benefit the Mother Teresa Home, which provides shelter, community service, and education referral services for all mothers in need.

Kin Loch Farmstead is located at 4299 Ridge Road, Lockport.

Click here for more information.