LOADING

Type to search

Catholic Life Features

Marian mini-retreat coming May 18

wnycatholic April 27, 2023
Share

Join your female friends in faith for an evening of peace, wellness and fellowship to celebrate the month of Mary at Kin Loch Farmstead on Thursday, May 18 from 7-8:45 p.m.

Activities include movement and praying the Rosary by SoulCore, tea tasting, and making your own lavender sachet. A $30 donation will benefit the Mother Teresa Home, which provides shelter, community service, and education referral services for all mothers in need.

Kin Loch Farmstead is located at 4299 Ridge Road, Lockport.

Click here for more information.

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Ryan House dedicated at DeSales Catholic School
wnycatholic March 30, 2023
Missionary spirit still thrives in Niagara County
Patrick J. Buechi March 27, 2023
Niagara County parishes create family identity
Patrick J. Buechi March 6, 2023
Father Gerald Bartko, OSFS, 1938-2021
wnycatholic June 1, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: WNYCatholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Ryan House dedicated at DeSales Catholic School
Missionary spirit still thrives in Niagara County
Niagara County parishes create family identity
Father Gerald Bartko, OSFS, 1938-2021
@Western New York Catholic 2020