Bishop Fisher Clergy Assignments

Bishop appoints leaders of Family #10

wnycatholic May 30, 2023
Bishop Michael W. Fisher has appointed Father Matt Nycz, Father Daniel Ogbeifun and Father Andrew Lauricella as priests In Solidum for the pastoral care of Family of Parishes #10, which includes St. John the Baptist Parish in Lockport, All Saints Parish in Lockport, Immaculate Conception Parish in Ransomville, and St. Brendan on the Lake Parish in Newfane, Wilson and Olcott. These appointments are effective May 1, for a six-year term or until a subsequent appointment.

Father Andrew Lauricella

Father Lauricella has been serving as pastor of St. Brendan on the Lake since 2020. Father Ogbeigun has been pastor of All Saints since December 2019.

Father Daniel Ogbeifun

Father Nycz has been appointed as the moderator of the priests In Solidum. His appointment as moderator is for three years. he previously served as pastor of SS. Peter & Paul in Williamsville and Blessed Sacrament in Tonawanda.

In Solidum is a Latin term meaning “as a whole.” It refers to an obligation that creates joint and several liability.

Father Matt Nycz

 A team of priests in the provision of 1983 code of Canon Law, which resembles ancient models of Pastoral care. This model of pastoral care is viewed as a practical way of promoting pastoral responsibility, as well as fostering a greater sense of the presbyterium, among the priests of the diocese. All pastors In Solidum have the powers granted to a pastor by law. These are to be exercised, however, under the direction of the moderator.

