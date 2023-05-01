The Mount St. Joseph Academy alumni are celebrating their annual luncheon fundraiser for the benefit of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Clarence.

The events will be held at Salvatore’s Italian Restaurant on June 3, at 11 a.m. Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. and a basket auction and split club drawing will also be held.

All graduates of Mount St. Joseph Academy are invited to attend. Tickets for the luncheon are $38 and are available by contacting Marilyn Peterson at 716-759-6454, ext. 200.