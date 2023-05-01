LOADING

Type to search

Education Features

Mount St. Joseph Academy alumni invited to attend annual luncheon

wnycatholic May 1, 2023
Share

The Mount St. Joseph Academy alumni are celebrating their annual luncheon fundraiser for the benefit of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Clarence.

The events will be held at Salvatore’s Italian Restaurant on June 3, at 11 a.m. Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. and a basket auction and split club drawing will also be held.

All graduates of Mount St. Joseph Academy are invited to attend. Tickets for the luncheon are $38 and are available by contacting Marilyn Peterson at 716-759-6454, ext. 200.

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

human standing beside crucifix statue on mountain
Alpha retreat to be held in May
wnycatholic April 19, 2023
Many volunteers make big jobs seem easy on Day of Service
Patrick J. Buechi October 24, 2022
Our Lady of Peace is as important now as it was 100 years ago
Patrick J. Buechi October 13, 2022
Nativity parishioner to present on African American experience
wnycatholic March 22, 2022
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: WNYCatholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

human standing beside crucifix statue on mountain
Alpha retreat to be held in May
Many volunteers make big jobs seem easy on Day of Service
Our Lady of Peace is as important now as it was 100 years ago
Nativity parishioner to present on African American experience
@Western New York Catholic 2020