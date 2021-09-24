“Enduring Faith,” a documentary film on the faith, perseverance and inspiring example of Indigenous Peoples across North America is now available for all to watch at kofc.org/enduringfaith.

Indigenous communities across North America have a rich and vibrant testimony to share – both past and present – including the witness of their faith. “Enduring Faith: The Story of Native American Catholics” dives deep into the rich contribution of Native Americans in the tapestry of the Catholic faith. Produced by the Knights of Columbus as part of its Faith Formation and Native Solidarity initiatives, the 60-minute documentary offers a missing piece to the greater story of Catholicism on the continent and a beautiful example of how Christ reveals himself through the uniqueness of every culture. A must watch with the family, classroom or faith group. Available to all at kofc.org/enduringfaith. For persons who prefer to have and own their own DVD version of the documentary, it is now also available for purchase at Knightsgear.com.

Documentaries such as “Enduring Faith,” which meet the highest standards of production quality, provide a focal point around which the faithful can speak about topics of importance to them, the work of the Church in the world and, most importantly, encourages persons, particularly Catholic men, to consider what they can do to better live their faith at home, work or within their parish and community.