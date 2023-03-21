She arrived in Buffalo in 1898 with the newly formed Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph, settling first at Corpus Christi Parish and later moving to Hamburg. Her order would later establish a teacher training school which in 1964 became known as Hilbert College.

But before coming to Western New York, the woman who would become Mother Colette Hilbert faced great challenges, and would make a monumental decision which changed her life, and perhaps the history of Catholic education in Buffalo.

Mother Hilbert is the latest guest to be featured on the Diocese of Buffalo's special podcast miniseries, "Dinners With Our Founders," produced by the Diocese of Buffalo to celebrate its 175h Anniversary.

"Dinners With Our Founders" is a series of imagined one-on-one dinner conversations between host Steve Cichon and some of those who left long-lasting impacts on the diocese and community.

In the episode, Mother Colette Hilbert reflects on her religious life's path, her Polish pride, and her passion for continuing Polish heritage in an era when the nation was politically divided and occupied among three nations, thus temporarily taking Poland off the map.

