LANCASTER — Jennifer Gaglione, 27, creator of Ablaze Young Adult Ministry, was awarded the Lay Award of St. Joseph the Worker for her volunteer work at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish. She has been a lifelong parishioner at St. Mary’s. She has celebrated all of her sacraments there including baptism, first reconciliation, first Communion, confirmation and marriage. While many young people have chosen to leave the Catholic Church, Gaglione has embraced her faith and chosen to get involved at St. Mary’s through volunteering, as a second grade catechist for five years and a high school catechist for two years. She also volunteers with first reconciliation retreats, monthly Family of Faith Sessions, and Children’s Liturgy of the Word at Sunday Mass.

Jennifer Gaglione gets to meet Bishop Michael W. Fisher after receiving the Lay Award of St. Joseph the Worker on March 11 at St. Joseph Cathedral. (Photo courtesy of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish)

At the start of the Covid pandemic, Gaglione recognized the need to keep parishioners in touch with the parish and was instrumental in launching the parish’s livestreaming ministry. She continues to lead this ministry for St. Mary’s to bring the Mass to those who cannot attend in person.

In 2021, Gaglione began reflecting on the lack of ministry opportunities for young people her age. She felt the prompting of the Holy Spirit to reach out to young adults and bring them back to the Church. In response to this calling, Gaglione created Ablaze Young Adult Ministry to welcome back young adults in their 20s and 30s. Ablaze has had successful events, such as paint nights and movie nights, and upcoming events can be viewed on the Ablaze website: ablazeministry.church.

Gaglione’s commitment to the Church sets a beautiful example for our children, our young adults, and our adults of living out our Catholic faith and serving others. St. Mary’s is proud to have her as part of their parish community.