Bishop Michael W. Fisher has made the following appointments.

Father Robert Owczarczak

Father Robert J. Owczarczak has been named pastor of the parishes in Family #3 – St. Anthony and St. Joseph in Fredonia, Our Lady of Mount Carmel (Silver Creek/Forestville), St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Holy Trinity, and Blessed Mary Angela Parishes in Dunkirk.

Father Stephen Soares will serve Family #3 as parochial vicar. While Father Daniel F. Fiebelkorn and Father Joseph A. Walter will serve as senior parochial vicars.

Father Fiebelkorn will have a specialized ministry of studies preparatory for eventual ministry in spiritual direction. Father Soares was incardinated as a priest of the Diocese of Buffalo on Feb. 10. He had been a member of the Missionary Society of St. Francis De Sales and had been ordained in India.

All four assignments became effective March 8.

Rev. Mark Noonan

Father Timothy J. Koester is the new pastor of Family #29, which includes Most Precious Blood, Angola; St. Anthony, Farnham; St. Francis of Assisi, Athol Springs; St. Mary of the Lake, Hamburg; and St. John Paul II, Lake View.

Father Ross Syracuse, OFM Conv., will assist as senior parochial vicar for the family. This is effective March 8.

Father Edward F. Jost Jr. has been appointed senior parochial vicar for Family #28 – St. John the Baptist, Boston; Nativity of Our Lord, Orchard Park; SS. Peter & Paul, Hamburg; and St. Bernadette, Orchard Park. Father Jost had been serving as pastor of St. Mary of the Lake Parish.

Father Mark J. Noonan has been named pastor of Family #11 – Our Lady of the Lake, Barker/Lyndonville; St. Mary, Holley; St. Mark, Kendall; Holy Family, Albion; and Holy Trinity, Medina/Middleport. This appointment is effective March 8, for a term of six years or until a subsequent appointment.

Father Jan Trela will serve as senior parochial vicar of the family, Father Trela had been serving as pastor of Blessed Mary Angela Parish in Dunkirk.

Rev. Ryan Keating

Father John Arogyasami has been relieved of his responsibility as administrator of St. Mary Parish in Holley and St. Mark Parish in Kendall and has become the senior parochial vicar for Family #13: St. John the Baptist, Alden; St. Maximilian Kolbe, Corfu/East Pembroke; SS. Joachim & Anne, Attica/Varysburg; St. John Neumann, Strykersville/Sheldon; and Immaculate Heart of Mary, Darien Center/Bennington Center. This was effective March 8.

Father Ryan Keating has been appointed parochial vicar at Queen of Heaven Parish, for a three year term, effective March 17.

Rev. Richard Csizmar

Father L. Benjamin Mariasoosai was incardinated as a priest of the Diocese of Buffalo effective March 2. He is currently serving at St. Joseph Parish in Holland. He was originally from the Diocese of Kottar in India.

Father Richard A. Csizmar, who has served for many years as the pastor of Holy Family Parish in Albion, and Father James W. Fliss, former pastor of St. Anthony Parish in Farnham, both retired March 8.