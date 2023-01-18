Looking for more fulfillment or a way to make the world a little better in the new year? Catholic Charities of Buffalo is seeking volunteers to make a difference in the life of an older adult through its Home Visitation and Friendly Phones programs in Genesee and Orleans counties. Both programs depend on dedicated volunteers to provide one-hour weekly visits or phone calls to isolated seniors aged 60 or older who live independently or with family.

“The primary focus of this social-based program is to bring a renewed sense of friendship to older adults in our community,” said Linda Chadderdon, program manager, Catholic Charities. “Through weekly, one-hour visits, our goal is to decrease feelings of social isolation and bring a sense of community connection to its participants.”

During visits, participants and volunteers often engage in friendly conversation and partake in activities such as board games, puzzles and crafts. Volunteers do not provide personal care, transportation or banking assistance. Visitation schedule is flexible.

Interested volunteers must be at least 21 years old, and an interview, background check and proof of COVID vaccination are required. Volunteers do not need to reside in Genesee or Orleans counties. Training will be provided upon acceptance into the program.

For more information on volunteering or to request an application, call Catholic Charities at 585-343-0614, ext. 3804. Additionally, if you or someone you know would be interested in a weekly visit and reside in Genesee or Orleans counties, contact Catholic Charities at the same number listed.