BATAVIA — Notre Dame High School will celebrate its 70th anniversary on May 6 with a full day of special events. The celebration will start with a re-enactment of the ground breaking followed by an anniversary Mass at the school with alumni from each decade speaking at Mass.

The Mission Club will hold a May crowning celebration at the grotto and the day will close with a reception celebrating 70 years. The Advancement Committee is having a cash raffle fundraiser with a top prize of $20,000 to be drawn at the reception. More information on the 70th Anniversary Day of Celebration events will be coming in the next few weeks.

Tickets for the cash raffle are on sale now. Important in-person fundraisers, like the annual trip night event, that raise monies used for financial aid and scholarships for students are still not able to happen. The Advancement Committee is trying to come up with creative ways to still raise money and the 70th anniversary presented an opportunity to do so. Notre Dame events coordinator Kathy Antinore said, “After the success of the Ca$h for Christmas Reverse Raffle, we decided to give an even bigger cash prize correlating with our 70th anniversary.” The school is hoping to sell 1,000 raffle tickets. Tickets are $70 each or two for $100 for a chance to win $20,000 or of 10 $500 cash prizes. The drawing will be held live on the Notre Dame Facebook page and YouTube page on Thursday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m. during the anniversary reception.

More information can be found on the school’s website and social media pages. Interested in purchasing tickets, contact Notre Dame 585-343-2783, ext.106.

Notre Dame High School, located at 73 Union St., Batavia, is a private co-educational junior/senior high school, recognized for the 16th consecutive year as the number 1 secondary school in Genesee, Wyoming and Orleans counties by Buffalo Business First. Notre Dame is a diverse learning community dedicated to academic excellence and rooted in the Roman Catholic tradition.

For more information, visit www.ndhsbatavia.com.