LOADING

Type to search

Catholic Charities Specials

Catholic Charities’ Home Visitation Program receives $65,000 from Rochester Area Community Foundation

wnycatholic July 28, 2022
Share

BATAVIA — Catholic Charities has received a $65,000 grant from the Muriel H. Marshall Fund for the Aging of Rochester Area Community Foundation to continue to support Genesee County residents through its Home Visitation Program, which provides weekly visits to homebound adults 60+ who live independently or with family. 

Catholic Charities has been receiving funding since 2010, when it first launched its Home Visitation Program. The purpose of the program is to bring a sense of connectivity and friendship to program members. Volunteers engage in friendly conversation, partake in hobbies and special interests such as reading, crafts, baking or card games. Visits also may include phone calls. This grant is for a one-year period. 

“Due to physical restrictions or one’s shrinking social circles, seniors are more likely to become socially isolated and experience loneliness and depression,” said Linda Chadderdon, program manager for Catholic Charities’ Home Visitation program. “Thanks to the continued support from the Muriel H. Marshall Fund for the Aging, we are giving seniors throughout Genesee County a chance to feel connected again through weekly visits, conversation and friendship.”

Rochester Area Community Foundation engages philanthropists and community partners to improve its eight-county region by promoting philanthropy that helps to create an equitable community and strengthen the region’s vitality. Since 1972, the Community Foundation has awarded more than $590 million in grants and scholarships. For more information, visit racf.org.

For more information about Catholic Charities’ Home Visitation Program and if interested in participating or becoming a volunteer, call the Batavia office at 585-343-0614.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Notre Dame High School prepares for 70th anniversary
wnycatholic March 30, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Notre Dame High School prepares for 70th anniversary
@Western New York Catholic 2020