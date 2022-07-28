BATAVIA — Catholic Charities has received a $65,000 grant from the Muriel H. Marshall Fund for the Aging of Rochester Area Community Foundation to continue to support Genesee County residents through its Home Visitation Program, which provides weekly visits to homebound adults 60+ who live independently or with family.

Catholic Charities has been receiving funding since 2010, when it first launched its Home Visitation Program. The purpose of the program is to bring a sense of connectivity and friendship to program members. Volunteers engage in friendly conversation, partake in hobbies and special interests such as reading, crafts, baking or card games. Visits also may include phone calls. This grant is for a one-year period.

“Due to physical restrictions or one’s shrinking social circles, seniors are more likely to become socially isolated and experience loneliness and depression,” said Linda Chadderdon, program manager for Catholic Charities’ Home Visitation program. “Thanks to the continued support from the Muriel H. Marshall Fund for the Aging, we are giving seniors throughout Genesee County a chance to feel connected again through weekly visits, conversation and friendship.”

Rochester Area Community Foundation engages philanthropists and community partners to improve its eight-county region by promoting philanthropy that helps to create an equitable community and strengthen the region’s vitality. Since 1972, the Community Foundation has awarded more than $590 million in grants and scholarships. For more information, visit racf.org.

For more information about Catholic Charities’ Home Visitation Program and if interested in participating or becoming a volunteer, call the Batavia office at 585-343-0614.