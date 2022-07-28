Bishop Michael W. Fisher has made the following appointments.

Father Todd Remick will be temporary parish administrator of Sacred Heart Parish, Lakewood/Panama, effective July 25. This is in addition to his current role as parish administrator of Holy Apostles and St. James Parishes in Jamestown.

Fr. David Tourville

Father David Tourville, currently pastor of St. Dominic Parish in Westfield/Brocton, took on the additional responsibility as temporary parish administrator of St. Mary of Lourdes Parish, Bemus Point/Mayville on July 25.

Father Piotr Zaczynski is now the parish administrator of Immaculate Conception, Eden; and Holy Spirit, North Collins, with residency at Immaculate Conception, Eden. He has been serving at Sacred Heart, Lakewood/Panama, and as administrator of St. Mary of Lourdes, Bemus Point/Mayville. This became effective July 27.

Father Steven A. Jekielek has resigned as pastor of Our Lady of Charity Parish in South Buffalo effective Aug. 1, when Father William Quinlivan will become pastor of the South Buffalo Family of Parishes. Father Jekielek will continue to minister in South Buffalo as a parochial vicar until he receives a new assignment.

Father John E. Stanton has been relieved of his responsibility as administrator of St. Teresa Parish in South Buffalo, effective Aug. 1.

Father Dennis Mancuso and Father F. Patrick Melfi have traded parishes. Father Mancuso has been appointed as the pastor of Holy Name of Mary Parish, Ellicottville; St. Philomena, Franklinville; and Our Lady of Peace, Salamanca. Father Melfi will become the temporary parish administrator of the parishes in Cuba, Belfast, and Fillmore on Aug. 1.

Fr. Dennis Mancuso

Father Mark Noonan has returned to the diocese and has been appointed as the temporary parish administrator of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Dunkirk, effective Aug. 1.

The Franciscans have asked Father Michael Reyes, OFM, to complete Father James Vacco, OFM’s term as pastor of St. Bonaventure Parish in Allegany. Father Reyes had been the artist in residence at St. Bonaventure University. Father Vacco has been reassigned outside the diocese effective Aug. 1.

The Conventual Franciscan provincial minister has advised the bishop of the following personnel changes.

Fr. F. Patrick Melfi

Father Michael Sajda, OFM Conv., has been transferred outside the diocese, effective Aug. 1. He had served as the guardian of St. Francis Friary and President of St. Francis High School, Athol Springs.

Father Maximilian Avila, who has been residing at St. Francis Friary will assume the role of guardian.

Father Daniel Fink, OFM Conv., has been granted faculties and will reside at Rev. Maximilian Kolbe Friary in Hamburg.

Bishop Fisher has granted faculties to Father Gregory P. Cozzubbo, CM, who will serve at Niagara University beginning Aug. 1. He will reside at the Vincentian Residence on campus.

Father Paul Abhulimen, who had been serving as the administrator of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Dunkirk, will no longer have faculties in the diocese after Aug. 1.

Father James A. Waite has resigned as pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Lockport. Father Waite has been appointed parochial vicar within the South Buffalo Family of Parishes, with a term of three years or until receiving another appointment. This is effective Sept. 1.

Bishop Fisher has accepted the retirements of Father James Bastian, pastor of Immaculate Conception, Ransomville, as of Aug. 1; Father Angelo Chimera, pastor of All Saints, Buffalo, as of Sept. 1; and Father Paul Steller, pastor of St. Mary, Lancaster, as of Sept. 1.