Bishop Michael W. Fisher has announced the next round of priest assignments in the Diocese of Buffalo as the Road to Renewal program continues to place pastors and parochial vicars in the collaborative model of Family of Parishes.

Father Michael Brown has been named pastor in Family #32 that includes St. Bernard Parish, Buffalo; Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish, Cheektowaga; St. Andrew Parish, Cheektowaga; and rector at St. Casimir, Buffalo; effective July 1. Father Czeslaw Krysa, SLD, has been appointed senior parochial vicar.

Father David Tourville

Father David Tourville has been named pastor in Family #5 that comprises St. Mary of Lourdes Parish, Bemus Point/Mayville; Christ Our Hope Parish, French Creek/Sherman; and St. Dominic Parish, Westfield/Brocton; effective July 1. Father Romulo Montero has been appointed parochial vicar.

Father F. Patrick Melfi

In Family #14, Father F. Patrick Melfi has been named pastor for St. Michael Parish, Warsaw; Mary Immaculate Parish, East Bethany; and St. Isidore Parish, Perry/Silver Springs effective July 1.

Father Michael LaMarca

Father Michael LaMarca has been appointed pastor in Family #18 for St. Amelia Parish, Tonawanda; St. Christopher Parish, Tonawanda; St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Tonawanda; St. Andrew Kim RC Mission, Tonawanda; St. Jude the Apostle Parish, North Tonawanda; and Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish, North Tonawanda; effective July 1.

The following appointments were conferred Thursday, June 29, and priests had their weekend Masses to communicate their new assignments to their parishioners. All the following appointments are effective July 15.

Father Leon Biernat has been named pastor for Family #19 for St. Pius X Parish, Getzville; Good Shepard Parish, Pendleton; and St. Gregory the Great Parish, Williamsville. Father Robert Wozniak has been named senior parochial vicar and Father Daniel Ulmer has been appointed parochial vicar.

Father Jozef Dudzik

Father Jozef Dudzik has been appointed pastor of Family #8 that includes St. Josaphat Parish, Cheektowaga, Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, Cheektowaga, Queen of Martyrs Parish, Cheektowaga, and Resurrection Parish, Cheektowaga. Father Louis Klein has been appointed senior parochial vicar and Father Marcin Porada has been appointed parochial vicar.

Father Gerard Skrzynski has been appointed pastor of Family #6 for Immaculate Conception Parish, East Aurora; Church of the Annunciation Parish, Elma; St. Joseph Parish, Holland; St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Springbrook; and St. George Parish, West Falls. Father Karl Loeb has been named senior parochial vicar, and Father Aaron Kulczyk has been appointed parochial vicar.

Father Gregory Faulhaber was named priest In Solidum and moderator of priests In Solidum for Family #7 that includes St. Gabriel Parish, Elma, St. John Vianney Parish, Orchard Park; Fourteen Holy Helpers Parish, West Seneca; Queen of Heaven Parish, West Seneca; and St. John XXIII Parish, West Seneca. Father Walter Grabowski has been named priest In Solidum and Father Mark Itua and Father Ryan Keating were named parochial vicars.

Father Patrick O’Keefe

In Family #12, Father Patrick O’Keefe has been named parochial vicar for the family that includes Resurrection Parish, Batavia; Ascension Parish, Batavia; St. Brigid Parish, Bergen; Our Lady of Mercy Parish, LeRoy; and St. Padre Pio Parish, Oakfield.