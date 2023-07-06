Sister Linda Talbot died June 11, 2023, at the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, Clarence, after several years of declining health at age 79.

Born Aug. 28, 1943, in Lackawanna, Sister was the only daughter of Perry and Mary (DePasquale) Talbot. She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph in September 1965 and pronounced her final vows in December 1973. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Medaille College in 1971.

For almost 50 years, Sister Linda enjoyed the assignment she had dreamed of – teaching primary grades. Formerly known as Sister Lenore, she served in Buffalo and East Aurora parish schools until 1989 when she taught at Catholic Central School, Bissonette Campus, for five years. She closed her teaching career in Lackawanna at Our Lady of Victory School in 2018.

Sister Ellen O’Keefe, SSJ, former principal of Our Lady of Victory and care giver of Sister Linda for several years, remembers both students and their parents expressing their gratitude for her dedication and understanding.

Sister is survived by her brother Robert.

A funeral Mass was celebrated June 14 at the Sisters Residence.