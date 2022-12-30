The Diocese of Buffalo has received a complaint of inappropriate comments communicated to a minor by Father Patryk Sobczyk. Bishop Michael W. Fisher has placed Father Sobczyk on administrative leave as an investigation continues. Prior to being placed on leave, Father Sobczyk was parochial vicar at St. John the Baptist Parish in Alden and St. Maximilian Kolbe in Corfu.

Please note that this administrative leave is for the purpose of investigation and does not imply any determination as to the truth or falsity of the complaint.

If you have any information specific to clerical sexual abuse you would like to share, please contact Jackie Joy, victim assistance coordinator, who may be reached at 716-895-3010.