Bishop Michael W. Fisher, Bishop of the Diocese of Buffalo has released the following statement on the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI….



We honor and celebrate the memory of Pope Benedict XVI who served so long and well the Church he loved intensely as a true “Servant of the Servants of God.” His keen intellect and passion for teaching and promoting eternal Truths defined his long and esteemed life as priest, theologian, bishop, cardinal and ultimately as Supreme Pontiff. When he discerned that his physical stamina would no longer allow him to continue to fulfill the demands of leader of our Catholic Church, he demonstrated uncommon humility and selflessness, surrendering his pontificate and retiring to a life of prayer and reflection. We will forever give thanks to God, our Supreme Ruler, for the life and ministry of Joseph Ratzinger. May the Lord in His boundless love and mercy welcome this good and faithful servant into His eternal kingdom even as his life’s work to teach and manifest the Gospel of Jesus Christ to a troubled world continues to bear fruit. Eternal rest grant unto your servant Benedict, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace. Amen.