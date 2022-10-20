LOADING

Students take to the greens as first school golf tournament tees off

Joe Martone October 20, 2022
The Diocese of Buffalo’s Catholic Schools presented its first golf tournament featuring 24 golfers from 13 diocesan elementary schools.

The Oct. 12 tournament held at Grover Cleveland Golf Course, Buffalo, was a nine-hole tournament with the victors both coming from Nardin Academy Middle School. Natalie Wasik, a sixth-grader, took the girls’ crown shooting a 43. Charlie Gibson, an eighth-grader, shot a 38 that is one over par for the historic area course that hosted the 1912 U.S. Open tournament. 

Schools participating in the outing included DeSales Catholic in Lockport, Immaculate Conception in East Aurora, Nativity of Our Lord in Orchard Park, St. Amelia in Tonawanda, St. Benedict in Eggerstsville, St. Christopher in Tonawanda, St. Gregory the Great in Williamsville, St. John the Baptist in Kenmore, St. John Vianney in Orchard Park, St. Mark in Buffalo, St. Mary’s Elementary in Lancaster, St. Stephen on Grand Island, in addition to Nardin Academy in Buffalo.

