Bishop Fisher Clergy Assignments Features

Bishop appoints school chaplains

wnycatholic August 23, 2023
Bishop Michael W. Fisher has granted Father Paul Sae-Wan Oh presbyteral faculties for the Diocese of Buffalo and appointed him as chaplain of the St. Andrew Kim Korean Catholic Mission in Tonawanda effective June 10.

Father Andrew Lauricella

Father Andrew Lauricella has been appointed as chaplain of DeSales Regional Catholic School for a term of three years, effective July 1.

Father Daniel Walsh

Father Daniel Walsh has been appointed as chaplain of Northern Chautauqua Regional Catholic School for a term of three years, effective July 1.

Father Mario Racho has been appointed as chaplain of the Regional Catholic Academy of Niagara Falls for a term of three years, effective July 15.

Bishop Fisher has given Father Ronald Sajdak the additional responsibility as chaplain of Catholic Academy of West Buffalo for a term of three years, effective Aug. 8.

Father John Stanton

Father Louis S. Klein has also been appointed for specialized ministry as chaplain at Sisters of Charity Hospital – St. Joseph Campus, Cheektowaga, for a term of three years.

Father Albino Vecina, CRSP, has been assigned as the associate director of Our Lady of Fatima Shrine in Youngstown effective Sept. 1. Bishop Fisher has granted Father Vecina presbyteral faculties for the diocese.

Father John Stanton has been appointed parochial vicar of Family #7, which includes Fourteen Holy Helpers Parish, West Seneca; Queen of Heaven Parish, West Seneca; St. John XXIII Parish, West Seneca; St. Gabriel Parish, Elma; and St. John Vianney Parish, Orchard Park. This appointment is effective Sept. 1, for a term of three years.

Father Eugene Ulrich

Bishop Fisher has also accepted the retirements of Father Eugene Ulrich and Father Robert Wardenski, effective July 15.

Father Robert Wardenski
