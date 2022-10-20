Seven Alumni from Bishop Timon High School will receive the school’s most prestigious honor when they are inducted into the John Timon Society on Sunday, Oct. 23.

New members include Daniel Neaverth ’55, James Beardi ’64, Paul Hartigan ’74, Michael Buczkowski ’82, Kevin Curtin ’82, Michael Overdorf ’84, Rev. Corey Gibson ’06.

The doors will open at 10 a.m. Mass will take place in the auditorium at 10:30 a.m. Brunch, followed by induction ceremony will begin at 11:15 a.m.

The John Timon Society was formed for the recognition of its distinguished alumni. Members shall represent a true Timon man. They should be distinguished in their career and share the spirit and characteristics of the Franciscan Order. They should exemplify the attributes of the mission statement of Holy Name Province of the Order of Friars Minor, which states, “We are disciples of Christ who seek to bring the gospel into the daily experience of people through popular preaching, teaching and pastoral leadership. We foster Christian discipleship by collaborating with those whom we serve and by standing in solidarity with all people especially the alienated, the immigrant and the poor.”

Daniel Neaverth James Beardi Paul Hartigan Michael Buczkowski Kevin Curtin Michael Overdorf

Rev. Corey Gibson

Nominations are accepted year-round and should include a detailed description of the alumnus and specific reasons you believe he deserves induction. Nomination forms are available at http://www.bishoptimon.com.