Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities hosts back to school socks and underwear drive

wnycatholic July 11, 2022
For the second year in a row, Catholic Charities is hosting a socks and undergarment drive to benefit school-age kids and teenagers in pre-K through 12th grade throughout Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

Donations of new, unopened packages of socks and underwear are being collected now through Aug. 12. All colors and sizes from children to adult are needed. The donated items will be distributed to community members in need later this summer.

“The response to last year’s socks and undergarment drive was overwhelming, with so many being a beacon of hope for families in need through their donations,” said Anne Miles, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties district director, Catholic Charities. “We are hopeful that the community will step up again to help ease the back-to-school burden for our youngest neighbors and ensure all are starting a new year with much needed items such as new socks and underwear.”

Olean drop off sites include Ashley Homestore, Big Lots, Community Bank, Fresh Fire Worship Center, J&R Auto, Old Navy, Paper Factory, Paul Brown, Pizzaland, Ried’s Food Barn, St. Bonaventure Parish, Basilica of St. Mary of the Angles, St. John Parish, Tractor Supply, Worth Smith and YMCA.

Wellsville drop off sites are Community Bank, Dollar General, Immaculate Conception Parish and Wellsville First United Methodist Church. 

Catholic Charities programs and services are available in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties at 2636 East State St., Olean and 67 East Pearl St., Wellsville. They include emergency financial assistance, food pantries at 28 Park Square, Franklinville and in Wellsville, a thrift store in Wellsville, along with such programs as Kinship Caregiver Program for relative caregivers and their families, Multisystemic Therapy Program for at-risk youth, Our Kids Parent Education and Awareness program for divorced/separating parents, In-School Social Work, the court-ordered Domestic Violence Program for Men, and Health Home Care Management to help youth and their families navigate the network of health providers.

Additional information about Catholic Charities’ services can be found at ccwny.org/services or by calling 716-372-0101.

