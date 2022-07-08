The diocesan Department of Pastoral Ministries will present a pastoral plan for the Pro-Life community now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher will offer his remarks along with Cheryl Calire, executive director of Pastoral Ministries. Alexis N. Carra-Tracey, Esq., an attorney at the Archdiocese of New York, will appear via Zoom.

The gathering will be held Monday, July 18, 6-8 p.m., at St. Leo the Great-Parish Center, 885 Sweet Home Road, Amherst. Everyone is welcome.

For more information contact the Pastoral Ministries office at 716-847-2205.