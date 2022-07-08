LOADING

Type to search

Bishop Fisher Pro-Life
Tags: , ,

Next steps in post Roe America will be discussed

wnycatholic July 8, 2022
Share

The diocesan Department of Pastoral Ministries will present a pastoral plan for the Pro-Life community now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher will offer his remarks along with Cheryl Calire, executive director of Pastoral Ministries. Alexis N. Carra-Tracey, Esq., an attorney at the Archdiocese of New York, will appear via Zoom.

The gathering will be held Monday, July 18, 6-8 p.m., at St. Leo the Great-Parish Center, 885 Sweet Home Road, Amherst. Everyone is welcome.

For more information contact the Pastoral Ministries office at 716-847-2205.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

80 couples renew vows at St. Joseph Cathedral Anniversary celebration
Patrick J. Buechi October 25, 2021
Diocesan Cultural Diversity Celebration comes with surprises
Patrick J. Buechi October 18, 2021
24 respect life coordinators commissioned by Bishop Fisher
Joe Martone October 4, 2021
Mother Teresa Home celebrates 5 years of helping mothers, babies and community
Patrick J. Buechi August 26, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

80 couples renew vows at St. Joseph Cathedral Anniversary celebration
Diocesan Cultural Diversity Celebration comes with surprises
24 respect life coordinators commissioned by Bishop Fisher
Mother Teresa Home celebrates 5 years of helping mothers, babies and community
@Western New York Catholic 2020