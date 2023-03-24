Toni McFadden

The Department of Pastoral Ministries will hold the 12th annual benefit banquet for St. Gianna Molla Pregnancy Outreach Center on Thursday, April 27 starting at 6 p.m. at Classics V in Amherst,

The keynote speaker for the event will be pro-life advocate and international speaker Toni McFadden. She is the author of the book, “Redeemed: My Journey after Abortion.” McFadden shares her abortion story of regret with transparency while leaving her listeners with hope.

She recently spoke at the first Pennsylvania March for Life in Harrisburg and at the National March for Life in Washington, D.C.

McFadden has co-written op-eds for Students for Life of America, Live Action, Newsweek and was recently featured in the Washington Post. She has appeared on Victory News Channel, “700 Club,” and Dr. James Dobson’s “Family Talk.”

McFadden holds a bachelor’s degree from West Chester University and her master’s degree in Biblical Counseling from Summit University, both in Pennsylvania. She is currently pursuing her licensure in counseling.

She was the former relationship educator and director of Relationship Education Program in the greater Philadelphia area for six years and has shared this program internationally in Africa and Israel.

McFadden has been married to her wonderful husband, Kris McFadden, for 13 years and they have four beautiful children. She loves helping people see their worth and giving them hope through her own story, being an advocate for the unborn, being a stay at home mom, and spending time with her family and sharing the love of Jesus Christ.

St. Gianna Molla Pregnancy Outreach Center provides care for mothers and children, both in material and moral support. There are now six locations across the diocese with a seventh location opening soon in Warsaw.