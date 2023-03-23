Throughout history, during times of unrest and desertion, the Blessed Virgin Mary has appeared to help guide people back to God. One of the more notable apparitions was in Fatima, Portugal in 1917 during a time of great war. Appearing to three shepherd children multiple times, she spoke of a threefold message to focus the faithful on prayer, penance and reparation. Since this vision, time and time again, the faithful have returned to this message in times of war, plague, famine and persecution of the Church.

“With our new Family of Parishes being dedicated to Mary, it seems very fitting to re-dedicate ourselves to this very special mission and message,” said explained Father Lukasz Kopala, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish & Diocesan Shrine in Bowmansville.

Sacred Heart will host a special outdoor Mass for the diocese in their grotto specifically dedicated to the message of Our Lady of Fatima, followed by a procession with the rosary and statue of Our Lady on the 13th of every month from May to October.

“This is exactly what they do in Fatima, Portugal,” explained Father Kopala.

On May 13, Father Bryan Zielenieski, episcopal vicar for Renewal & Development for the diocese, will be the main celebrant at the 6:30 p.m. Mass.

Other dates include July 13 at 6:30 p.m., Aug. 13 at 11 a.m., Sept. 13 and 6:30 p.m. and Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

All are invited to join for these very special prayerful services.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish and Diocesan Shrine is located at 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville.

How can we start to live out this message and help repair our world? Take time to say

the rosary or some type of prayer every day and offer your prayers for others. Though it may be intimidating to some, offering prayers on behalf of others is quite simple. It begins with being in the “state of grace,” which means going to confession. Receiving the “inconvenience” of the penance with a “good attitude” shows that you are accepting of God’s Will. Finally, the intention of saying the prayers for another reason completes a full redemptive penance.