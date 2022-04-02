Mercy Hospital of Buffalo unveiled its new Emergency Department Pediatric Treatment Rooms during a dedication and blessing ceremony on Thursday. The rooms, designed to provide a child-friendly, comfortable environment for pediatric patients, will be staffed 24 hours a day by board certified pediatricians and specially trained nurses and providers.

Father Sam Giangreco, Mercy Hospital chaplain, blesses the pediatric emergency rooms during a dedication ceremony on March 30. (Photo courtesy of Mercy Hospital)

“We know children can get stressed or scared when they come to the hospital,” said Dr. Donald Pickhardt, chair of Pediatrics at Catholic Health. “That’s why we are we are pleased to offer these comfortable, calming, and inviting new pediatric emergency rooms that are equipped and tailored for the care of our youngest patients.”

“Parents will also be pleased to know that children seeking emergency care at Mercy Hospital are typically experiencing a wait time of less than 15 minutes to be seen by a pediatrician,” he added.

The new emergency pediatric rooms are part of an over $500,000 donor-funded Emergency Department renovation project that Mercy Hospital completed and dedicated in 2021. This major renovation project expanded the hospital’s private triage and treatment space and created dedicated triage areas for EMS ambulance patients as well as created two designated pediatric rooms. Following further renovation to the pediatric rooms, including design enhancements geared for children and the addition of specialized pediatric equipment, the hospital chose to hold another special dedication ceremony for these new ER pediatric rooms to thank and acknowledge the many generous donors to this project.

“The new center provides a patient and family-centered environment with amenities that support the high-quality emergency care parents and families expect for children,” said Dr. Edward Cosgrove, medical director of Mercy’s Emergency Center.