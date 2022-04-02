LOADING

Type to search

Obituaries

Sister Christine Winterhalter, OSF 1943-2022

wnycatholic April 2, 2022
Share

Former religion teacher Sister Christine Winterhalter, OSF, died March 31, 2022. She was 79.

Sister M. Christine Winterhalter, OSF

Sister Christine was born Joanne Winterhalter in Wellsville, on March 7, 1943, to Frederick and Wilma (Meismer) Winterhalter. Throughout her early years, Joanne was a member of St. Mary Parish in Belmont.

Following attendance at Belmont Central grade school and high school, Joanne entered the Franciscan Missionary Sisters of the Divine Child on Sept. 8, 1961, taking the name of Sister Mary Christine. In later years, this community merged with the Sisters of St. Francis in Williamsville which eventually became the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities.

Sister Christine continued her education at Daemen College earning a bachelor’s degree in Religious Education and earning a Youth Ministry Certification at Canisius College.

Sister Christine ministered for 13 years in Religious Education with a total of 21 years of dedicated service in education at St. Pius X Mission Center, Batavia; St. John’s Mission Center, Jamestown; Cardinal O’Hara High School, Tonawanda; Villa Maria Academy, Cheektowaga; and St. Mary’s High School, Lancaster.

Sister also served her community in vocation/formation work and administration.

Sister Christine has stated her life goals to be a gym teacher, a mother of 10, or a softball pitcher. However, in spite of the fact that none of those ever came to be, Sister Christine lived life to the fullest in all that she did achieve.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 7 at SS. Peter & Paul Church in Williamsville.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Cardinal O’Hara students turn T-shirts into totes
wnycatholic April 1, 2022
Bishop Fisher visits Cardinal O’Hara High School
wnycatholic March 22, 2022
Cardinal O’Hara inducts 15 into National Honor Society
wnycatholic January 22, 2022
O’Hara upperclass receive class rings
wnycatholic December 10, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Cardinal O’Hara students turn T-shirts into totes
Bishop Fisher visits Cardinal O’Hara High School
Cardinal O’Hara inducts 15 into National Honor Society
O’Hara upperclass receive class rings
@Western New York Catholic 2020