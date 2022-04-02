Former religion teacher Sister Christine Winterhalter, OSF, died March 31, 2022. She was 79.

Sister Christine was born Joanne Winterhalter in Wellsville, on March 7, 1943, to Frederick and Wilma (Meismer) Winterhalter. Throughout her early years, Joanne was a member of St. Mary Parish in Belmont.

Following attendance at Belmont Central grade school and high school, Joanne entered the Franciscan Missionary Sisters of the Divine Child on Sept. 8, 1961, taking the name of Sister Mary Christine. In later years, this community merged with the Sisters of St. Francis in Williamsville which eventually became the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities.

Sister Christine continued her education at Daemen College earning a bachelor’s degree in Religious Education and earning a Youth Ministry Certification at Canisius College.

Sister Christine ministered for 13 years in Religious Education with a total of 21 years of dedicated service in education at St. Pius X Mission Center, Batavia; St. John’s Mission Center, Jamestown; Cardinal O’Hara High School, Tonawanda; Villa Maria Academy, Cheektowaga; and St. Mary’s High School, Lancaster.

Sister also served her community in vocation/formation work and administration.

Sister Christine has stated her life goals to be a gym teacher, a mother of 10, or a softball pitcher. However, in spite of the fact that none of those ever came to be, Sister Christine lived life to the fullest in all that she did achieve.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 7 at SS. Peter & Paul Church in Williamsville.