Trocaire College is hosting its annual Spring Soirée on Thursday, April 28 at 6 p.m. at Rich’s Atrium. The event honors several deserving individuals and organizations, with proceeds supporting tuition assistance for Trocaire students.

The evening features cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner and dessert stations, a silent auction, as well as the presentation of several awards and after party networking.

This year’s award recipients include:

The 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award is being awarded to Melissa Archer ‘00, PMHNP-BC, MSN, BSN. Archer is a board certified licensed psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner and is currently the program coordinator for New York Hope, a Covid emotional support program at the Buffalo Urban League. She created BIPOC Mental Health Partners, which connects mental health providers and communities to acknowledge, create and implement sustainable solutions for successful mental health outcomes. In addition, Archer is the regional vice president of the Auxiliary National Medical Association, secretary of the Buffalo chapter of the National Medical Association and serves on the board of directors for Mental Health Advocates of WNY.

The 2022 Trocaire College President’s Award goes to the James H. Cummings Foundation. This award is presented to a person, group, organization or corporation whose partnership with Trocaire furthers the college’s mission, vision and mercy values, and directly or indirectly supports current and future students and alumni. The Cummings Foundation made its first gift to Trocaire in 1972 and has been a strong supporter since. The foundation is unique in its recognition of the technology and equipment needs of medical research and quality health care training and education. In 2019, Cummings provided multi-year funding for Trocaire to secure the SonoSim Ultrasound Training Solution, which enabled students to complete their course of study virtually during the pandemic. This year, the foundation granted Trocaire funds to acquire new ultrasound machines for its growing diagnostic medical sonography program.

Finally, Kristin Fisher, a third semester RN student and Phi Theta Kappa member, will receive the 2022 Outstanding Student Award. On track to complete her AAS degree in December 2022, Fisher currently serves as an executive administrative assistant to the chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo. Active in various committees and associations at Trocaire, she served on the Covid-19 task force for Catholic Health and Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, and actively volunteers with local nonprofits and youth sports. Trocaire’s Spring Soirée is open to the entire Western New York community. For more information and to purchase tickets, or to participate in the online auction, visit one.bidpal.net/soiree22/welcome.