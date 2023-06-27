TONAWANDA — The Cardinal O’Hara Alumni Association elected its 2023-’24 board of directors at a meeting June 13 at the school.

Cardinal O’Hara Alumni Association officers Julia Muscarella, vice president; Debora Wild, secretary; Aly O’Neill-Kennedy, and Steve Meinzer, president. (Photo courtesy of Cardinal O’Hara)

The officers include Steve Meinzer ‘76, president; Julia Muscarella ’13, vice president; Debora Wild ’81, secretary; Alyssa Kolacz ’18, director of membership; Aly O’Neill-Kennedy ’13, director of social media & technology; Paula Caso Carberry ‘85, director of Alumni Walkway coordination.

The association is working on plans for the coming year and invites all alumni to join.

For more information or to join the Alumni Association, email rorr@cardinalohara.com or call the Advancement Office at 716-695-2600, ext. 312.