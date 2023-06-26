Father Bryan Zielenieski, vicar for Renewal and Development for the Diocese of Buffalo, answers some questions about the Diocese of Buffalo’s journey on the Road to Renewal.

In the first of a series of videos, he speaks of the need for vocations to the priesthood.

“It’s important for us to be responsible and pray for and encourage vocations in our own community to support our Church in our own diocese,” Father Zielenieski says while pointing our some staggering predictions about the future.

Questions regarding the Renewal effort can be sent to roadtorenewal.org or on the DoB app.