Trocaire College, a private, Catholic college providing a pathway for students to build careers of achievement and lives of purpose, announced the hire of Robin L. Wolfgang as special assistant to the president for Communications and Marketing. In this role, Wolfgang will serve as the spokesperson for the college and implement strategic plans for both internal and external communications.

Robin Wolfgang

With more than 25 years in public relations Wolfgang has experience in a variety of industries and environments, including banking, telecommunications, health care, nonprofit and government. She most recently was vice president, communications lead, and site manager for Citigroup in Western New York. Previously, she was the vice president for public and government affairs for Time Warner Cable. Wolfgang earned a master’s degree from the American University School of Communications, Broadcast Journalism and Public Policy, and a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from Emory University in Atlanta.

An Amherst resident, Wolfgang currently serves on BestSelf Behavioral Health’s board of directors and the women united advisory board for United Way of Buffalo & Erie County.

