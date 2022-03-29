TONAWANDA — Dove Award-winning Christian singer songwriter Mitch McVicker will perform a concert at Blessed Sacrament Church’s Cotter Hall on Wednesday, April 27., beginning at 7:30 p.m.

With the recording of his 12th album, “A Shrugging of the Shoulders,” McVicker gives a nod to his past as he stretches forward.

Mitch McVicker

McVicker’s vocational musical journey began by working with the late, great Rich Mullins. The two performed concerts and wrote songs together.

Shortly after a car wreck killed Mullins and badly injured McVicker, a song the two penned together, “My Deliverer,” was given the GMA Dove Award for song of the year. Meanwhile, McVicker was still deep in a lengthy and difficult recovery period.

After his recovery, McVicker continued his musical career, influenced by Rich Mullins in music and thought yet with his own distinct voice and style. His solo career has spanned over 2,200 concerts in 49 states and 13 countries. Along with recording 11 full-length albums, he has made two EPs, and released two live concert DVDs.

McVicker seems intent on making sure his musical journey continues to grow and evolve. In creating “A Shrugging of a Shoulders,” he once again placed himself in a new situation by recording at the never-before-used-by-him Old Bear Studios with a brand-new-to-him group of musicians.

“I wanted the songs on this album to be simple, similar to when I first started writing songs,” said McVicker. “But now I hope the songs connect with people in a non-complex way. While hopefully having some provoking lyrics that point us beyond ourselves to a God that is involved in our lives in ways that are often overlooked, undetected, and taken for granted.”

With the recording of Shrugging’s 14 songs, McVicker set out to capture the same spirit of his live concerts – using his unique and signature construction of percussion tracks by looping junk, household items, and children’s toys.

McVicker’s concert is a little bit Mark Twain meets MacGyver. His quirky and inventive approach includes insightful song lyrics, unconventional instruments, and profound storytelling. His concert connects the everyday with the otherworldly.

“In working with these songs the last couple years, they have definitely breathed life into me,” he explained. “I can’t wait to share them. I hope my concert will raise spirits and direct attention toward the good.”

Blessed Sacrament is located at 263 Claremont Ave, Tonawanda. All are welcome. A free will offering will be taken. For more information call 716-834-4282.