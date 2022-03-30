LOADING

Type to search

Education

Dr. Christine Verni, dean of NU’s College of Nursing, elected to AACN board of directors

wnycatholic March 30, 2022
Share
Dr. Christine Verni

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY — Dr. Christine Verni, dean of the College of Nursing at Niagara University, has been elected to the board of directors of the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. She will serve as a member-at-large through March 2023. Verni was selected by AACN member deans during a special election to fill an unexpired term on the board. She began her board service on March 28 at the conclusion of AACN’s membership meeting.

Verni has been actively engaged with AACN’s Organizational Leadership Network since 2017, including service as both chair and past chair of the steering committee. She is a fellow in the inaugural cohort of AACN’s Elevating Leaders in Academic Nursing program. 

Prior to her current role as dean at Niagara, Verni was a member of the faculty and administration at D’Youville College in Buffalo, most recently serving as dean of the Patricia H. Garman School of Nursing. She has also served as a family nurse practitioner at a number of health care facilities in Western New York, including Hospice & Palliative Care, UB|MD Emergency, Kaleida Health – Buffalo General, Delaware Pediatrics Associates, and Women & Children’s Hospital.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
@Western New York Catholic 2020