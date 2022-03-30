Dr. Christine Verni

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY — Dr. Christine Verni, dean of the College of Nursing at Niagara University, has been elected to the board of directors of the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. She will serve as a member-at-large through March 2023. Verni was selected by AACN member deans during a special election to fill an unexpired term on the board. She began her board service on March 28 at the conclusion of AACN’s membership meeting.

Verni has been actively engaged with AACN’s Organizational Leadership Network since 2017, including service as both chair and past chair of the steering committee. She is a fellow in the inaugural cohort of AACN’s Elevating Leaders in Academic Nursing program.

Prior to her current role as dean at Niagara, Verni was a member of the faculty and administration at D’Youville College in Buffalo, most recently serving as dean of the Patricia H. Garman School of Nursing. She has also served as a family nurse practitioner at a number of health care facilities in Western New York, including Hospice & Palliative Care, UB|MD Emergency, Kaleida Health – Buffalo General, Delaware Pediatrics Associates, and Women & Children’s Hospital.