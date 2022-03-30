ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University has added a major in Economics to its suite of undergraduate programs in the School of Business. Students will be accepted into the program beginning this fall.

The Bachelor of Business Administration degree program is designed to help students examine the production and consumption of goods, and analyze real-world issues such as international trade, poverty, taxes, crime and education.

The curriculum provides students with thorough training in theoretical and empirical approaches to real-world problems, and provides a framework in which to analyze human behavior.

“Students will graduate with the skills needed for successful careers in a wide range of fields, including finance, consulting, accounting and government,” said Dr. Matrecia James, dean of the School of Business.

The program will have two primary learning objectives for students: to gain an understanding of core economic tools and principles and apply these tools to a wide range of current real-world issues; and to learn how to articulate pragmatic, principles-based policies to enhance social economic welfare and promote social justice.

Five new courses have been developed for the program: